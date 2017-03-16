Alito: US’s dedication to religious liberty being tested

MADISON, N.J. (AP) — A Supreme Court justice says the U.S. is entering a period when its commitment to religious liberty is being tested.

Justice Samuel Alito made his remarks Wednesday night at a speech sponsored by a Catholic organization in New Jersey. Alito quoted his own dissent in the Supreme Court’s landmark same-sex marriage case, and cited reactions to other cases he says show a hostility toward those with “traditional moral beliefs.” He also discussed the hostility faced by Catholics in the U.S. over the centuries, and of his own joy at witnessing John F. Kennedy’s election in 1960. Alito served as U.S. Attorney in New Jersey and was based in Newark while a member of the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals. He has been a Supreme Court justice since 2006.