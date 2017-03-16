Bill pressuring Trump to disclose tax returns to get vote

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — President Donald Trump might not make it on the ballot in 2020 in New Jersey if he doesn’t disclose his tax returns under a bill getting a vote in the state Assembly.

The Democrat-led Assembly is scheduled to vote Thursday on the legislation inspired by the Republican president’s failure to disclose his tax returns during the campaign. The measure requires presidential and vice presidential candidates to release five years’ worth of federal tax returns in order to appear on the state’s ballot. Trump broke with nearly four decades of tradition by failing to release his tax returns during the campaign. Democrats used the issue to raise questions about what might be in the documents. The bill would head to Republican Gov. Chris Christie’s desk if approved.