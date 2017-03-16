Proposal: Public Media Funding Eleminated

The FY 18 federal budget has been released and it calls for eliminating funding for the Corporation For Public Broadcasting. Although this funding accounts for 0.01% of the federal budget it provides critical funding for over 1,400 of local public television and radio stations around the country.

23% of 90.5 The Night’s annual budget comes from CPB. Imagine this station running 23% less of the programming you love…23% less of all this great music, 23% less interviews, 23% less DJs, 23% less traffic, weather, and local programming.

This is a true threat to what you enjoy and rely on. We need the support of you, our listeners and members. Help us provide 100% of what you love on the air now!

Sign the petition to keep 90.5 The Night and other local public stations on the air

Make a donation to directly support 90.5 The Night now!