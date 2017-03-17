Council votes to ban dorms, fights discrimination claims

JACKSON, N.J. (AP) — Leaders in an Ocean County town have voted to ban the construction of dormitories after months of heated debates.

The Asbury Park Press reports that the Jackson Township Council voted to ban the construction of dormitories in a public meeting Thursday night. Two council members explained that the new ordinance, which also includes schools, is not discriminatory but based on curving suburban sprawl.

Opponents of the new ban say it is anti-Semitic. The area has a growing Jewish Orthodox community. Jewish residents question why dormitories are singled out.

Supporters of the ban say Orthodox communities in neighboring Lakewood have built yeshivas which have added to overall crowding. They say the ban is an attempt to protect quality of life in the town and reference crowding in neighboring Lakewood.

___

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.