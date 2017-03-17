New Jersey representatives weigh in on Trump’s budget

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Members of New Jersey’s congressional delegation have begun sizing up Republican President Donald Trump’s $1.15 trillion budget proposal.

Democrats are largely critical and Republicans are praising efforts to cut spending but they’re also calling out areas of disagreement.

Republican Rep. Leonard Lance, who represents the 7th District, says proposals to cut Coast Guard programs and the National Endowment for the Arts are “penny wise but pound foolish.”

GOP Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen chairs the House Appropriations Committee and pointed out that Congress controls the “purse strings.”

Democratic Rep. Frank Pallone, of the 6th District, says the plan “eviscerates” programs that help the public.

Trump’s initial proposal was submitted to Congress yesterday and boosts defense spending by $54 billion. That means cuts elsewhere for the environment, agriculture and the arts.