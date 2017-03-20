Fighting the opioid crisis, 1 truck stop at a time

GREENWICH TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — One of the first lines of defense against New Jersey’s opioid epidemic is a highway truck weigh station among the green hills of the state’s rural northwestern region.

Trucks pulling in from Pennsylvania on Interstate 78 stop in Greenwich Township, Warren County, for a quick size and weight check. But problems with log books or suspicions from police can lead to deeper inspections. That led to drug busts last year that took more than 100 kilograms of heroin out of drug distribution networks from the weigh station last year. The Drug Enforcement Administration notes the role that the country’s interstate highway system plays in getting drugs from Mexico to urban centers. Police say the trucks stopped on that interstate are often headed to supply dealers in New York.