Official: Shuttered clinic didn’t handle injections properly

WALL, N.J. (AP) — Health officials say a medical facility that voluntarily closed after at least 30 patients developed infections was not handling injections properly.

Monmouth County Health Officer David Henry told NJ.com that the Osteo Relief Institute in Wall Township closed March 7 after patients contracted various bacterial infections from injections to their knees. Henry said state and local investigators went into the clinic Monday and found several breaches of injection control. Among them were employees not washing their hands thoroughly and letting full needles sit “well before” they were used on patients. The facility focuses on treating patients who suffer from knee pain. A call to the institute on Sunday rang unanswered.