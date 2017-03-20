Peter Searcy – Better Lie

Peter Searcy is a musician from Louisville KY. Spin Magazine, Scott Irwin, and Amanda Green have compared Searcy’s straightforward songwriting style and voice to those of Paul Westerberg. Like Paul Westerberg of The Replacements, Searcy is a veteran of the post-punk scene. Searcy was the frontman of the Louisville punk group Squirrel Bait in the 1980s. After Squirrel Bait disbanded, Searcy (along with Squirrel Bait drummer Ben Daughtrey) formed a funk-rock group called Fanci Pantz. After the demise of Fanci Pantz, Searcy joined Big Wheel in 1989, which released three albums before breaking up in 1993. His next band, Starbilly, released only one album, after which Searcy began performing solo. He released one album, “Could You Please and Thank You” in 2000. Its style has been compared to that of the Counting Crows and The Wallflowers. The album was followed by a self-released EP and a second full-length album in 2004, followed by Spark.

