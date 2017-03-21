Man gets 40-year term for crowbar beating death of student

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man convicted of using a crowbar to fatally beat a college student from Tennessee three years ago has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Timothy Puskas will start serving the term imposed Monday once he completes a 7-year sentence he’s serving for an unrelated vehicular homicide count. The 41-year-old New Brunswick man was convicted in January on murder and other charges stemming from the February 2014 death of William McCaw, a 22-year-old Gallatin resident whose body was found in the backyard of a New Brunswick home. At the time, McCaw was a student at Kean College in New Jersey but had formerly attended Rutgers University. Prosecutors have said McCaw was walking home alone after a party when he crossed paths with Puskas, who beat him.