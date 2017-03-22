Man stops fistfight, earning millions of views and praise

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A video showing a man apparently stopping a fight between two teenagers in New Jersey has drawn millions of views and praise for his intervention.

The video had been viewed millions of times after being posted on Facebook on Monday. It starts with a fistfight in Atlantic City between two boys as other youth record it on their phones. The man walks up and tells the onlookers that they’re cowards for recording. He says the teens are “almost men” and need to start acting like it. The man refuses to leave until the teen combatants shake hands. The Associated Press wasn’t able to reach the man or boys. The video drew a retweet from Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James, who saluted the man.