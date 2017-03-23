Air freshener prompts hazmat scare at high school

VINELAND, N.J. (AP) — Officials say a particularly pungent air freshener caused a hazmat scare that prompted the closure and evacuation of a New Jersey high school.

NJ.com reports the incident began around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday when students at Vineland High School South Campus reported a chemical smell emanating from a second floor lab. Fire Chief Robert Pagnini says authorities were dispatched to the school for a possible hazmat situation after more students started complaining of respiratory distress. A sweep of the school determined that the odor was caused by an air freshener on the floor below the lab that used patchouli oil. Its vapors made its way into the building’s air ducts. The school was reopened around 1:30 p.m. Some students were taken to the hospital for evaluation.