The Latest: 3rd NJ GOP Rep. joins health overhaul opposition

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A third Republican New Jersey congressman says he plans to oppose their party’s signature health care legislation.

U.S. Rep. Chris Smith on Wednesday night joined with Rep. Leonard Lance and Rep. Frank LoBiondo against the measure. They are among at least 25 Republicans opposing the bill. Smith says that the measure isn’t an improvement over the Affordable Care Act. He pointed to deep cuts to Medicaid and the effect that would have on disabled people, families and the working poor. A crucial vote is expected Thursday in the House, where conservatives and moderates question the legislation