$400M funding for transportation projects goes to Christie

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey lawmakers have approved spending an extra $400 million for transportation projects.

The Democrat-led Assembly passed the supplemental appropriation on Thursday after Republican Gov. Chris Christie requested the extra spending last month in his annual budget address. Christie called for funding to pay for road and bridge work in the state’s 21 counties. But the legislation going to his desk allocates $260 million for roads and bridges and $140 million for New Jersey Transit. Lawmakers say the Department of Transportation will specify which projects are paid for. Christie’s office has said the legislation is under review. The money would come from the state’s transportation trust fund, not the state’s general fund.