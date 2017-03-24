Bill to make some whistleblower settlements public advances

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey lawmakers have approved a bill stemming from a $1.5 million confidential settlement related to the potential prosecution of supporters of Republican Gov. Chris Christie.

The Democrat-led Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed the measure that would require that whistleblower settlements involving state, county or town authorities be made public. The bill now heads to the Democrat-led Senate. Democratic Assemblyman John McKeon says the bill was inspired by former Hunterdon County assistant prosecutor Bennett Barlyn who said he was fired after he alleged the state dismissed an indictment involving Christie supporters. Barlyn received the settlement in the case last year. That ended a six-year legal fight but he is barred by the settlement terms from discussing certain details. Barlyn testified Monday about the public details of the case.