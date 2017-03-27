:::: MENU ::::

Brookdale Public Radio

2 Middletown Teens Alert Resident of Fire

Local News | Mar 27, 2017

2 Middletown Teens Alert Resident of Fire

Two teens in Middletown helped alert their neighbor to a fire.  Melanie Hahn and Savanna Rapoza were outside with their mothers as a dog walker pointed out a fire on Saturday night.  The teens ran and got Savanna’s dad and took off down Marvin Road, as their moms called 911.

Savanna told NJ.com, “I’m only a couple houses down, so we got there and started banging on the windows, screaming ‘There’s a fire!’,  knocking on the door nonstop.”

The three banged on the doors until a woman responded.  They managed to save a bird and two dogs.  Firefighters arrived and rescued the woman’s husband.  The house had minor damage.  Melanie said, “I’m actually still shocked, but I’m happy that everything’s okay and that I could be there to help.”