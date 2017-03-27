Jeb Loy Nichols – That’s How We’re Living

Jeb Loy Nichols originally hails from Missouri and has lived in Texas, New York and London. He has a fascinating, Zelig-like story, all of which feeds into his authentic, experience-infused music. He caught an original Sex Pistols show in Texas, danced to Larry Levan at the Paradise Garage and witnessed Bambaataa rock Bronx blocks.

He worked in New York’s Record City, selling obscure James Brown singles to Prince Paul, and Fela Kuti vinyl to Brian Eno and David Byrne – just before they recorded ‘Remain In Light’. In London he shared a house with Ari Up from The Slits and Neneh Cherry, and forged a bond with Adrian Sherwood amidst the earth shaking ridims of Jah Shaka’s sound system.

This joining-of-the-dots between genres seemingly unrelated to the casual novice has won Jeb high regard from clued up heads, but has also contributed to his occupying a nebulous space within pigeonhole happy popular music. He has steadfastly ploughed his own furrow, navigating a route around mainstream recognition, at times over rocky terrain.

facebook.com/JebLoyNicholsOfficial

jebloynichols.co.uk

[DOWNLOAD NOW] (To download on PC- Right Click -> “Save As”, on a MAC CTRL -> “Save As”)