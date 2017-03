MIDDLETOWN, N.J. (AP) — Officials say a woman was struck by an NJ Transit train in Middletown and taken to a hospital.

A spokeswoman for NJ Transit tells NJ.com that the pedestrian was hit at the Church Road Crossing. It happened around 8:20 p.m. Saturday.

The woman’s condition was not immediately known.

The train was headed to New York from Long Branch. No one on the train was injured.

(Information from: NJ.com )