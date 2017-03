MORRIS PLAINS, N.J. (AP) — Scientists say New Jersey has had a small earthquake.

NJ.com reports that the U.S. Geological Survey says a 1.3 magnitude earthquake happened shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday just north of Morris Plains in northern New Jersey. The agency reported the quake on its website .

Police in Morris Plains say there were no reports of damage.

(Information from: NJ.com)