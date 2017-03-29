Ex-Christie aides to be sentenced in New Jersey bridge case

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Two former aides to New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie are scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday for their roles in the 2013 George Washington Bridge lane-closing scandal.

Bridget Kelly and Bill Baroni were convicted last November on counts including wire fraud, conspiracy and misusing the bridge for improper purposes. They face up to 46 months in prison under federal sentencing guidelines, although both have filed papers requesting probation. A former bridge authority official testified that the lane closures were meant to cause gridlock to punish the Democratic mayor of Fort Lee for not endorsing the Republican Christie. The scandal derailed Christie’s presidential aspirations and likely cost him a chance to be then-GOP nominee Donald Trump’s running mate. Questions remain over when, and how much, Christie knew about the plan to realign the lanes.