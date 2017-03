Fresh Tracks 29 March 2017

TIMOTHY SETH AVETT AS DARLING – DISAPPOINTING YOU from IV (four)

ARI HEST – HEART OF A LION from Natural

WILD ADRIATIC – COME BACK BABY from Feel

BOO RAY – REDNECK ROCK AND ROLL

DARDEN SMITH – FIREFLY from Everything

ROBYN HITCHCOCK – I WANT TO TELL YOU ABOUT WHAT I WANT from Robyn Hitchcock

THEM VIBES – ELECTRIC FEVER from Electric Fever

LUNCH LADIES – LOVE IS OVERRATED from Down On Sunset Strip

RYAN CORN – EVERY DAY from The Pressure

ELBOW – GENTLE STORM from Little Fictions

GARLAND JEFFREYS – REGGAE ON BROADWAY from 14 Steps To Harlem

CHICANO BATMAN – FRIENDSHIP (IS A SMALL BOAT IN A STORM) from Freedom Is Free

JACK SNAX – SHE from Lake Songs

THE DISTRICTS – ORDINARY DAY single