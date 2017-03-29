Invisible flame burning birds at landfill concerns groups

NORTH ARLINGTON, N.J. (AP) — Authorities in Bergen County are raising concerns over a landfill practice that is seriously injuring birds in the area.

The Record reports that an invisible flame at the Kingsland Landfill in North Arlington is burning birds that fly through it. The New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority maintains the waste center and burns off methane gas produced by waste there. Many birds of prey and smaller species are attracted to the landfill because of trees and grasslands near it. Birds hurt by the flames cannot fly and often die if not rescued by agencies like The Raptor Trust. Experts from the Bergen Audubon Society say the problem is only gets worse during migration season. The NJSEA says it is actively exploring options to remedy the problem.