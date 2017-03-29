Lightning causes damage at governor’s mansion; no injuries

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — A lightning strike near the New Jersey governor’s mansion has led to a power surge that knocked out some equipment.

Princeton emergency management director Robert Gregory says lightning hit in the area of Drumthwacket mansion Tuesday. No one was injured in the lightning strike. Republican Gov. Chris Christie was not there. The governor lives with his family in Mendham but has used the mansion for meetings and events. Gregory tells the Asbury Park Press the power surge knocked out a computer and telephones.