Body removed from highway service area where man was shot

CRANBURY, N.J. (AP) — A body has been removed from a New Jersey highway service area where authorities say a state police officer fatally shot a man during an investigation.

The attorney general’s office says the shooting happened Thursday afternoon at the Molly Pitcher service area on the New Jersey Turnpike in Cranbury. No police officers were hurt in the shooting. The man who was shot was declared dead at the scene. The body was removed Thursday night.

Video footage from news helicopters over the scene showed a pickup truck smashed into barriers on the side of the service road leading to the rest area.