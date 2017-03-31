Christie, lieutenant governor both traveled to White House

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie visited the White House for a high-profile drug addiction discussion with President Donald Trump.

But his office failed to note on Wednesday that his lieutenant governor was attending a separate event there. The Christie administration announced that Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno was serving as acting governor Wednesday, but she was out of the state for at least part of the day, attending a women’s empowerment event in Washington. Christie spokesman Jeremy Rosen says the lieutenant governor was in charge early, and Christie took over later in the day. Senate President Steve Sweeney says he was never given notice that he needed to serve as acting governor, for the time the two were both away.