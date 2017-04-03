The Record Company – Baby, I’m Broken

The Record Company write and play raw, sincere rock n’ roll. Influenced by the rough honesty of their heroes–bluesmen like John Lee Hooker, early punk bands like The Stooges, and rock greats like The Rolling Stones–their sound incorporates slide guitar, distorted bass, a garage-sale Ludwig drum kit and the heartland-hued voice of Chris Vos, who grew up on a Wisconsin dairy farm. The three-man group started in late 2011, hanging up some old mics and recording live in the bass player’s living room in Los Feliz, CA. The Record Company have since played concert halls across North America, opening for acts as diverse as B.B. King, Social Distortion, Buddy Guy, Grace Potter, and Trombone Shorty.

facebook.com/therecordcompany

therecordcompany.net/

[DOWNLOAD NOW] (To download on PC- Right Click -> “Save As”, on a MAC CTRL -> “Save As”)