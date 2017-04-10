State police ID men killed when motorcycles crash

UPPER FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — State police have identified two men who were killed when their motorcycles crashed in Monmouth County.

Police say 46-year-old Mikalai Monak of Jamesburg and 58-year-old Michael Doney of Sayreville were thrown from their bikes in the crash on Route 524 in Upper Freehold Township shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday. Police say Doney was trying to turn left when his motorcycle was struck by Monak’s motorcycle. The investigation is ongoing.