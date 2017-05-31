Gov. Christie addresses Trenton violence with city cleanup

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has announced a $13 million plan to tear down abandoned buildings and add surveillance cameras in an effort to curb violence in Trenton.

The Republican governor announced the plan Tuesday in the capital city. Officials hope to tear down up to 500 of the estimated 3,000 vacant commercial and residential buildings in Trenton. The plan also calls for 150 new surveillance cameras, better maintained street lights and expanded street patrols by local and state police. Trenton had the second highest rate of violent crimes in the state in 2016. Officials hope to tackle drug activity and gang-related violence with the city clean up. Christie says it’s unacceptable that the capital city isn’t a shining example.