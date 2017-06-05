Deer running across the road causes 4 cars to crash

OCEAN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — A deer darting across the Garden State Park way in New Jersey this weekend set in motion a series of crashes that hospitalized five people.

New Jersey State Police Sgt. Jeff Flynn says a car struck the deer as it was running across the parkway near Ocean Township. This caused another car to rear-end the vehicle that hit the deer. The Asbury Park Press reports that two other vehicles ran off the road swerving to avoid the two crashed cars. In total, Flynn says five people were injured in the series of crashes, although none of the injuries are believed to be life threatening.