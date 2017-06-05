Quiet Hollers – Medicine

Quiet Hollers formed in Louisville around the songwriting of singer/guitarist Shadwick Wilde, who originally formed the group with the idea of playing only one showóthe CD release of his solo effort, Unforgivable Things, in 2010. The groupís debut, I Am the Morning, followed in 2013. The alt-country styled album was a limited success, spawning a cult following in the US and some international critical praise, allowing the band to continue touring on the DIY circuit, where changes in personnel and taste saw the band exploring territory beyond the genre. In 2015 the bandís self-titled sophomore album Quiet Hollers introduced them to a much broader audience, drawing praise both for the breadth of its influences and for Wildeís lyricism. Consequence of Sound called it a ìbeautiful portraitÖ breaking the confines of roots musicî with PopMatters aptly noting the bandís ìstrong post-hardcore influence.î The album brought the band to Europe for the first time, selling out shows there and back at home stateside. Breakout singles found their way onto TV shows, coffeehouse playlists, and a #9 debut on the FMQB college and indie charts.

facebook.com/QuietHollers/

quiethollers.com/

[DOWNLOAD NOW] (To download on PC- Right Click -> “Save As”, on a MAC CTRL -> “Save As”)