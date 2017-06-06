Power gone, they still want to be mayor of Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The job has little power these days, but that’s not stopping people from wanting to be mayor of Atlantic City.

Voters will select a Democratic nominee Tuesday to challenge Republican incumbent Don Guardian and at least one independent in November. Guardian is running unopposed. Republican Gov. Chris Christie’s administration seized power in Atlantic City last November, saying the city’s leadership either couldn’t or wouldn’t make the tough decisions necessary to emerge from nearly a half-billion dollars’ worth of debt. The Democratic candidates are Councilmen Marty Small and Frank Gilliam, substitute teacher Fareed Abdullah, and U.S. Navy veteran Jimmy Whitehead. Joseph Polillo, a former city official and frequent mayoral candidate, is running in November as an independent.