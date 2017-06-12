Company Of Wolves – Play With Fire

Company of Wolves formed in 1988 by Kyf Brewer – singer/songwriter, Steve Conte – guitar/singer/songwriter, John Conte – bass/singer/songwriter, and Frankie LaRocka – drums. By 1989, the band had garnered interest from many major labels and after a stunning NYC performance, were signed to highest bidder Mercury/Polygram. Company of Wolves’ eponymous debut was released in January of 1990 to rave reviews by standards of the industry like Rolling Stone and Album Network. The Wolves toured extensively the first year,recording a second album in 1991, which the label refused to release due to the then-popular insurgence of grunge music. The band subsequentlyreleased two further albums on their own, slowly dissolved, and began solo and backing careers, while always remaining close friends. The cult popularity of Company of Wolves after the introduction of the internet sparked enough interest for the band to consider reforming for more recording and live performances, despite the untimely death of drummer Frankie LaRocka in 2005. In 2017, Company of Wolves releases its first new recording in 20 years – their version of the Rolling Stones classic, “Play With Fire”.

https://www.facebook.com/Company-of-Wolves…

[DOWNLOAD NOW] (To download on PC- Right Click -> “Save As”, on a MAC CTRL -> “Save As”)