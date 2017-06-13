Craft brewery receives $2 million trade practices fine

READINGTON, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey craft beer wholesaler has been fined $2 million as part of a settlement in a trade practices dispute.

According to state Attorney General Christopher Porrino, Hunterdon Brewing Company, LLC, has received the largest fine ever imposed on a single licensee. NJ.com reports the company was accused of selling draft beer tap systems at below fair market prices and concealing the charges by mislabeling invoices. The company has agreed to the fine in a consent order signed May 31. The fine will be payable in four $500,000 installments over the next year, and the state will waive $250,000 if an audit shows no similar violations.