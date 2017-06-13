Record-breaking heat hits Northeast; 97 degrees at airport

NEW YORK (AP) — A record-breaking blast of summer-like weather has hit New York and other parts of the Northeast.

The National Weather Service says New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport recorded a sweltering 97 degrees on Monday, breaking its 1973 record of 95 degrees. New York’s LaGuardia Airport reached 95 degrees, topping its 1988 record of 92 degrees. Central Park tied its previous record of 93 degrees, set in 1973. It was a little cooler on Long Island, where Islip reached 91 degrees, topping its 1988 record by 3 degrees. In Philadelphia, excessive heat is forcing public schools to close early on Tuesday. Meteorologist Joe Pollina says the heat is being caused by a large high pressure system over Bermuda that’s pumping heat and humidity into the area.