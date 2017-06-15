Legislative leaders reach deal on school funding proposal

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s top legislative leaders say they’ve reached agreement on a plan for reworking how the state funds education.

State Senate President Steve Sweeney and Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto say the compromise announced Wednesday night would provide $100 million in new school aid for underfunded districts and $25 million to expand pre-school education. The proposal by the two Democrats also includes $46 million in reallocated adjustment aid, which is money that has been awarded to some school districts to ensure they don’t lose aid under the current school funding formula. The deal comes several days after Republican Gov. Chris Christie missed a self-imposed deadline for reworking the funding system. A Christie spokesman did not immediately respond to a request Wednesday night seeking comment on the Democrats’ proposal.