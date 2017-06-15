Proposed ban of releasing balloons angers Balloon Council

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A proposed ban on intentionally releasing helium-filled balloons into the skies of New Jersey has angered a powerful local balloon lobby.

The Trenton-based Balloon Council says they plan to meet with the bill’s sponsor, Democratic state Sen. Jim Whelan, to persuade him to drop the measure. NorthJersey.com reports the lobbying group stopped a previous version of the bill three decades ago and spent over $1 million in the past five years lobbying against balloon regulations nationwide. Whelan introduced the bill in May, and says he will meet with the group. The legislation proposes a $500 fine toward violations. Similar bans have been enacted in a handful of municipal communities along the Jersey Shore — where fish and wildlife could mistake popped balloons as food.