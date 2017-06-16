Christie open to Democrats’ schools plan, but has concerns

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A spokesman for New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie says he is willing to consider a new plan for reworking how the state funds education.

Christie spokesman Brian Murray on Thursday says the Republican is open to a proposal from Democratic Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto and Senate President Steve Sweeney. But he says the governor has concerns about “fairness.” He did not provide details. Sweeney offered more specifics on the compromise on Thursday, unveiling town-by-town details proposing state aid changes. Out of 40 legislative districts, eight would see reductions. The deal would provide $100 million in new aid for underfunded districts and $25 million to expand pre-school. It also includes $46 million in aid that was given to some districts to prevent a drop funding under the 2008 school funding formula.