Councilman forced to resign by ordinance he helped pass

SADDLE BROOK, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey city councilor is being forced to resign after breaking an anti-nepotism ordinance he helped sign into law.

Saddle Brook Councilman Joseph Camilleri submitted his letter of resignation June 5 after serving for more than four years. NorthJersey.com reports his son is being considered for a job with the local police, which conflicts with the rules of the ordinance. Saddle Brook’s anti-nepotism ordinance says no immediate relatives of city employees can be in positions of government. Camilleri says he doesn’t want to hinder his son’s career, which is why he is stepping down. He says his successor should think hard before agreeing to any ordinances.