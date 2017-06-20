County seeks additional charities to join employee giving campaign

FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders is inviting charitable organizations to join the 2017/2018 Monmouth County Public Employee Charitable Campaign.

“Independent charitable organizations that are not already participating are invited to join the County’s annual charitable campaign,” said Freeholder Director Lillian G. Burry who is the 2017/2018 campaign chairwoman. “We know that there are many local not-for-profit organizations in our community doing phenomenal work that may not know about this fundraising opportunity. This is a chance for local charities to connect with public employees here in Monmouth County.” Interested charities must submit a completed application by 5 p.m. on Monday, July 10. To be eligible to participate, organizations must be a registered 501(c)3 and have raised at least $15,000 each year for the past two years. For an application or more information, please contact Maria Wojciechowski, MCPECC coordinator, by email at mcpecc@co.monmouth.nj.us, by phone at 732-303-2888 or by mail at Monmouth County Public Employee Charitable Campaign, One East Main Street, Freehold, NJ 07728.



Last year, public employees in Monmouth County and its partners donated over $38,000 to support the work of more than 600 charitable organizations right here in Monmouth County and around the globe.“I am extremely proud of the County’s ongoing commitment to the annual charitable campaign,” said Freeholder Thomas A. Arnone, who was the 2016/2017 campaign chairman. “I strongly encourage any qualified charity to join the upcoming Monmouth County Public Employee Charitable Campaign. This is another way the employees of Monmouth County show how they give back to the community.”