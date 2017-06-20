Off-duty police officer dies in 2-car traffic collision

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — A police officer is dead following a crash in New Jersey.

Investigators say the off-duty officer was driving an SUV in Hamilton Township Monday when he struck the back of a van. The officer was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the van was not seriously injured, and no other injuries were reported in the crash. The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office has declined to release the officer’s name, citing the ongoing investigation. The crash comes three days after another collision in Woolwich Township that killed an off-duty officer and injured his wife and three children.