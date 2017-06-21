Christie pardons 2 convicted of bringing firearms into state

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gov. Chris Christie has pardoned two veterans convicted of bringing firearms they legally owned into New Jersey from out of state.

The Republican governor announced the pardons Tuesday night. Michael A. Golden, of New Mexico, was arrested for having a handgun in a hotel room in Mahwah in 2013. He was sentenced to one year of probation and fined. James Michael Thaddeus Pedersen, of North Carolina, was arrested in 2014 in Runnemede for being in possession of a handgun following an altercation involving a traffic incident. He also was sentenced to one year of probation and fined. Both men served their probations in their home states. The 68-year-old Golden was an Army medic in Vietnam and received a Purple Heart. The 42-year-old Pedersen was a corporal in the Marine Corps.