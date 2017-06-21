The Latest: Christie, legislative leaders meet over schools

PENNINGTON, N.J. (AP) — Gov. Chris Christie and the Democratic leaders of the Legislature have met as they hash out a plan to potentially revamp the state’s funding for schools.

Spokesmen for Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto and Senate President Steve Sweeney confirmed that they met on Tuesday with the governor but declined to offer any details.

The Democratic leaders’ plan would provide $100 million in new aid for underfunded districts and $25 million to expand pre-school. It also includes $46 million in aid that was given to some districts to prevent a drop in funding under the 2008 school funding formula.

Christie called parts of the plan encouraging but also said he thought parts were unfair earlier on Tuesday.

All 16 Senate Republicans on Tuesday signed onto a letter to Christie opposing the plan.