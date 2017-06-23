No budget bill yet, but 100s of others on lawmakers’ agenda

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s Democrat-led Legislature is set to vote on 255 bills and resolutions as lawmakers and GOP Gov. Chris Christie stare down an approaching budget deadline.

The Assembly and Senate scheduled votes Thursday on hundreds of bills just ahead of the June 30 budget deadline. Not on the agenda is the budget, which is still being negotiated The bills cut across a number of topics. One measure authorizes $125 million in bonds for library construction. Another bill spends $71.7 million on conservation and parks. Another repeals an 1877 law regulating what millers could charge for grinding grain. Another designates the USS New Jersey as the state ship. Lawmakers are expected to take a break after the budget deadline ahead of the Nov. 7 election when all 120 seats face re-election.