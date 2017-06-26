Legal marijuana: Christie unconvinced; successor may decide

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey lawmakers’ efforts to move forward on legalizing marijuana have failed to convince Gov. Chris Christie to get behind the effort, further underscoring the likelihood that the next governor will confront the issue.

Christie, a Republican, ridiculed a recent hearing in the Democrat-led Senate on new legislation to legalize marijuana as a “dog-and-pony show.” New Jersey voters go to the polls Nov. 7 to pick the successor to Christie, who is term-limited. Democratic nominee Phil Murphy has come out in favor of legalization, but Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno, the Republican nominee, isn’t as definitive in stating her position. She says she thinks that U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ opposition to loosening marijuana laws is a problem for legalization.