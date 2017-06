BROOKLAWN, N.J. (AP) — Police say a man who stole potted plants from a New Jersey produce stand led officers on a chase approaching 100 mph.

Brooklawn police tell NJ.com 31-year-old Sean Pavlichko of Westville took several plants from Verchio’s Produce early Sunday morning and sped off as an officer approached his vehicle. The officer gave chase, but ended the pursuit as speeds approached 100 mph. Anyone who knows Pavlichko’s whereabouts is asked to contact police.