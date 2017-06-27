Nearly $35B budget on track for final vote this week

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey lawmakers have teed up a nearly $35 billion spending plan for a vote in the Democrat-led Legislature.

The Assembly and Senate budget committees approved the spending blueprint late Monday, including one of Gov. Chris Christie’s key budget proposals while also incorporating a Democratic overhaul of the state’s education aid. A final vote is expected in both chambers Thursday. Friday is the deadline to enact a balanced budget. What remains murky is whether the Republican governor will support the measure. Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto said Monday he would not include a provision sought by the governor to overhaul the state’s largest health insurer, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield.