Plan to expand paid leave law sent to Christie

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey lawmakers have approved a measure to expand the state’s family leave law.

The Democrat-controlled Senate sent a bill to Republican Gov. Chris Christie Monday that would increase family temporary disability benefits from six to 12 weeks. It would also increase the amount of weekly benefits that someone could claim. Democratic Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto said that the state’s family leave law is “underused and needs improvement.” He said the bill, which was passed by the Assembly Thursday, represents a step forward. The measure would allow people to use the benefits to take care of a victim of domestic violence or a sexual attack.