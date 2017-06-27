The Latest: Rabbi charged with benefits fraud released

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A judge has ordered a rabbi and his wife charged in a public welfare fraud scheme to be released from jail pending trial.

Rabbi Zalmen Sorotzkin and his wife, Tzipporah, were charged Monday with collecting more than $338,000 in benefits prosecutors say they weren’t entitled to. Their attorney, Edward Bertucio, said the couple is pleading not guilty and will seek exoneration in court. The judge also ordered another couple who prosecutors say wrongly collected more than $585,000 in benefits released pending trial. All four defendants who appeared in state court were ordered to surrender their passports. Two other couples were charged in federal court with similar charges.