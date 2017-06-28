Christie won’t ‘light’ self on fire over GOP health proposal

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie says he’s not going to Washington to “pour gasoline” on himself and “light” himself on fire to register his concern over the Senate GOP’s health care overhaul bill.

Speaking Tuesday at an event in Trenton, the Republican governor pushed back on suggestions that he has not fully opposed congressional Republican efforts to overhaul the Affordable Care Act. Christie says he’s concerned over proposed Medicaid changes but wasn’t going further. The Senate on Tuesday shelved a vote on their legislation. The bill would cut Medicaid, which provides health insurance to over 70 million poor and disabled people, by $772 billion through 2026 by capping its overall spending and phasing out the program’s expansion. Christie expanded Medicaid and has touted it as a success.