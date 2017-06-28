The Latest: Christie not worried about government shutdown

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gov. Chris Christie says he’s not worried about the prospects of shutting down the government as a stalemate between the Republican and lawmakers over whether to overhaul the state’s largest health insurer persists.

Christie addressed the possibility of a shutdown on Tuesday at an unrelated event in Trenton. He and lawmakers are constitutionally required to enact a budget by July 1. Christie says Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield is unique in the state and disputed Horizon’s claim that it’s a private company. Christie says they’re a creation of the state and that there’s no other company in their category. Horizon opposes Christie’s proposal to overhaul the board, enact transparency measures and tap into the company’s surplus to fund opioid addiction. A different bill requires Horizon to use excess surplus to benefit the state and policy holders passed the Senate budget committee. Christie declined to state his position on that bill. Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto has promised not to address any legislation dealing with Horizon as part of budget talks.