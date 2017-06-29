Christie signs fireworks bill in time for Fourth of July

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has signed a bill to legalize the sale of sparklers and certain novelty devices in the state, just in time for Fourth of July celebrations.

The Republican governor signed the measure on Wednesday. It takes effect immediately. The new law allows people who are 16 and older to buy hand-held sparklers and ground-based sparklers. It also allows them to purchase certain novelty items including party poppers and snappers at retail stores around the state. Under the legislation, all other fireworks will remain illegal in New Jersey including all explosive and aerial fireworks such as firecrackers, sky rockets and bottle rockets.